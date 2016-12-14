UPDATE 1-Intercept Pharma's liver drug wins conditional EU approval

(Adds details)
Dec 14 Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc
said its liver drug received conditional approval from the
European Commission to treat patients with primary biliary
cholangitis (PBC), a rare liver condition.
Intercept's shares rose about 4 percent to $113.00 in
premarket trading on Wednesday.
The approval came two months after the company's drug,
Ocaliva, received a positive recommendation from an advisory
committee.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration granted an accelerated
approval to the drug in May.
When a drugmaker wins accelerated or conditional approval,
the company must provide further evidence of the drug's benefit
to satisfy the regulator, failing which the approval can be
revoked.
Ocaliva or obeticholic acid is aimed at treating a rare
liver condition in which the body mistakes the bile ducts in the
liver for foreign objects and tries to destroy their lining.
Intercept is also testing Ocaliva to treat nonalcoholic
steatohepatitis, another serious liver disease with no approved
treatments and a market potential of $40 billion.
PBC, which causes life-threatening complications, primarily
affects about one in 1,000 women over the age of 40, the company
said.
Up to Tuesday's close of $108.53, stock had lost about 27
percent of its value this year.
