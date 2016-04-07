UPDATE 2-FDA panel backs speedy approval for Intercept's liver drug

* Panel unanimously votes for accelerated approval for drug

* Shares up 11 pct in extended trading (Adds analyst comments)

By Amrutha Penumudi and Rosmi Shaji

April 7 An advisory panel to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration unanimously backed the accelerated approval for Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc's drug to treat a rare liver condition, sending its shares up 11 pct in extended trading.

The drug, obeticholic acid (OCA), is being reviewed for use in patients with primary biliary cholangitis, a condition in which the body mistakes the bile ducts in the liver as foreign objects and tries to destroy their lining.

RBC Capital Markets analyst Michael Yee said there was more than 90 percent chance of FDA approval after the positive vote.

The FDA is scheduled to decide on the drug by May 29. The regulator is not obliged to follow the advice of its advisory panels but it usually does.

Intercept is also testing OCA to treat nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), another serious liver disease which has no approved treatments and could be a much bigger market opportunity for the company.

Today's discussion could have potential implications on the NASH indication, especially in terms of safety, analysts said.

"The panel members were concerned about the side effects of OCA in patients with more severe liver disease...so it does have a read-through to NASH," FBR Capital Markets & Co analyst Vernon Bernardino said.

The panel members were divided on the use of the drug in moderately advanced and advanced cholangitis patients as the trials were mostly conducted on early-stage patients.

Bernardino said physicians would wait for more data before prescribing the drug to more severely affected patients.

Intercept is seeking accelerated approval for OCA as a single agent or in combination with standard-of-care ursodeoxycholic acid.

Accelerated approval is given to drugs based on a surrogate endpoint such as a radiographic image or laboratory measure that points to a clinical benefit.

Surrogate endpoints are used when clinical trials may require too many patients and the outcome may take too long.

Companies are required to conduct studies to confirm the anticipated benefit. If a confirmatory trial does not prove such a benefit, the FDA can revoke the approval.

"If approved, we project launch in July and gross peak annual worldwide sales could reach about $2.2 billion," Wedbush Securities analyst Liana Moussatos said in a note this week.

Intercept's shares were trading at $181.80 after the market. (Reporting by Amrutha Penumudi and Rosmi Shaji in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)