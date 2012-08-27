版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 8月 27日 星期一 19:16 BJT

Western Mining group to buy Inter-Citic for C$250 mln

Aug 27 Canadian gold explorer Inter-Citic Minerals Inc said Western Mining Group Co Ltd has agreed to acquire it for C$250 million in cash to expand its gold mining business.

Western Mining said it will pay C$2.05 per share of Inter-Citic, which represents a premium of 41.4 percent to the stock's Friday close.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐