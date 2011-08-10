UPDATE 1-InterCLICK posts Q2 profit, sees FY rev above Street

* Q2 EPS $0.02 vs est $0.02

* Q2 sales $29 mln vs est $29.2 mln

* Sees Q3 rev about $36 mln vs est $36.1 mln

* Sees 2011 rev about $142 mln vs est $140.4 mln

* Shares up 3 pct in after-market trade (Follows alerts)

Aug 10 Digital advertising technology company InterCLICK Inc raised its full-year revenue forecast above market estimates driven by strong demand for its advertising and data analysis services.

The company expects full-year revenue of about $142 million, above analysts' expectations of $140.4 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company expects third-quarter revenue around $36 million, in-line with market estimates.

"Growth was driven by strong demand for Interclick's proprietary OSM platform and data valuation capabilities, resulting in an increase in the number of advertisers and higher average revenue per campaign," the company said in a statement.

April-June net income was $0.6 million, or 2 cents a share, compared with a loss of $0.1 million, or breakeven per share, a year ago.

Sales for the company, which competes with ValueClick Inc and Inuvo Inc , rose by a third to $29 million.

Analysts on average had expected earnings of 2 cents a share on sales of $29.2 million.

Shares of the New York-based company, which closed at $5.60 on Wednesday on Nasdaq, were up 3 percent in after-market trade. (Reporting by Soham Chatterjee in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)