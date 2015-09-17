ICE names William Hague as incoming chairman of European unit

NEW YORK, Sept 17 Exchange and clearing house
operator Intercontinental Exchange Inc said on Thursday
it has appointed former UK foreign minister William Hague to its
board of directors and that he will become chairman of ICE
Futures Europe in 2016.
Hague, who was member of the UK Parliament from 1989 until
his retirement this year, was leader of the Conservative Party
from 1997 to 2001 and was foreign secretary between 2010 and
2014.
"Our markets will benefit from Mr. Hague's private and
public sector expertise as we seek to continue to grow by
serving our customers in new ways," Jeffrey Sprecher, chief
executive officer of ICE, said in a statement.
Hague will take over the chairmanship of ICE Futures Europe
in January from Bob Reid, who is retiring.
ICE Futures Europe began as the International Petroleum
Exchange in 1981. The multi-asset derivative exchange, which
trades crude and refined oil futures benchmarks, as well as
other commodities and futures contracts, was taken over by ICE
in 2001.
