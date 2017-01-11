UPDATE 1-NYSE to expand floor trading to all U.S. equity securities

(Adds details expansion of securities available for floor
trading)
Jan 11 The New York Stock Exchange will make all
U.S. securities available for trading on the NYSE floor by
year-end, giving investors another, less speed-dependent, way to
trade securities such as Nasdaq-listed stocks and
exchange-traded funds.
NYSE, which announced the change on Wednesday, restricts
floor trading to the 3,166 stocks listed on the Big Board. The
action will raise the number of securities that can be traded
through a floor broker to 8,600 and includes stocks and ETFs
from all-electronic markets Nasdaq Inc, Bats Global
Markets and NYSE Arca.
Over the past several decades as stock trading has become
more electronic, most trading floors have been closed in favor
of fully automated exchanges, many of which emphasize speed and
allocate stocks based on a first-come first-served model at the
best price available.
Critics say the focus on speed has created an unlevel
playing field where firms using high-frequency trading
strategies can use sophisticated technology to gain an advantage
over investors with less means.
The floor trading model used by NYSE, a unit of
Intercontinental Exchange Inc, gives multiple investors
access to trade at the same price, regardless of when their
orders were placed, making speed less important.
"Our plan to provide even greater access to trade U.S
securities is a positive move toward bolstering fair and
transparent liquidity and offering even greater choice," Stacey
Cunningham, chief operating officer of NYSE, said in a
statement.
NYSE is in the middle of moving its equities and options
markets, including the NYSE, NYSE MKT, NYSE Arca Equities, NYSE
Arca Options, and NYSE Amex Options, to a new trading technology
platform, known as Pillar.
The additional securities will be made available for floor
trading on the NYSE by year-end, once the new technology is in
place.
(Editing by Steve Orlofsky)