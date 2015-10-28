UPDATE 1-Cost cuts help NYSE-owner ICE boost profit by 49 pct

(Adds details)
Oct 28 Intercontinental Exchange Inc,
the owner of the New York Stock Exchange, reported a 49 percent
jump in quarterly profit on Wednesday, helped by higher revenue
from trading and listing fees and cost cuts.
Net income attributable to ICE rose to $306 million, or
$2.76 per share in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from $206
million, or $1.80 per share a year earlier.
Excluding items, the company earned $2.91 per share, a shade
below the average analyst estimate of $2.92, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Operating expenses fell 9.4 percent to $376 million, while
total revenue rose 14 percent to $1.15 billion. Fee income from
the company's transaction and clearing operations, data services
and listings all rose.
The exchange and clearing house operator said it expected
fourth quarter adjusted operating expenses of between $330
million and $335 million.
ICE, which began as an energy exchange in 2000 and has
expanded through acquisitions of companies including the New
York Board of Trade, said it would discuss its recently
announced deal to buy financial data firm Interactive Data Corp
on an conference call later on Wednesday.
(Reporting by Richa Naidu in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted Kerr)