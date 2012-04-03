IntercontinentalExchange to launch new energy options, swaps

April 3 The IntercontinentalExchange said on Tuesday it planned to launch 26 new cleared Over-The-Counter contracts covering refined products, natural gas and power options and swaps.

All 26 contracts will be available for trade on Monday, April 30, 2012, the exchange said in a release.

The ICE will offer American-style options on heating oil and RBOB gasoline, as well average price options on those two commodities. That move will allow the exchange to compete directly with the CME Group's energy-focused New York Mercantile Exchange subsidiary.

Other refined product swaps and options to be launched include swaps on three octanes of Singapore gasoline; swaps on Singapore bunker prices; a Singapore bunker option; a Rotterdam residual fuel oil average price option; and two U.S. ethanol swaps (in Chicago and New York).

The North American Natural Gas contracts are swing swaps and index swap based on Columbia Gulf Mainline and Tennessee Zone 0.

The North American Power contracts include swaps and options on the MISO Indiana Hub; PJM AD Hub; Nepool; ERCOT; PJM WH RT LMP; Nepool MH Day Ahead; SP-15 EZ Gen Hub; and Mid-C DA.

Many of these contracts will be settled against Platts' averages. Platts is a leading global energy, petrochemicals and metals information provider and is a subsidiary of the McGraw-Hill companies.