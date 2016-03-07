UPDATE 1-IHG likely to look at more boutique-style hotel deals - CEO

* CEO says IHG has sufficient scale
* Says business performing well
* Shares hit by Citi downgrade
(Adds further comments on demand, markets; share price)
By Victoria Bryan
BERLIN, March 7 Intercontinental Hotels Group
is interested in smaller deals to expand its portfolio,
but won't be growing for the sake of it, its chief executive
told Reuters on Monday.
Consolidation in the hotel industry heated up late last
year, with Marriott announcing plans to purchase
Starwood and France's AccorHotels agreeing a
deal for FRHI, the owner of luxury hotels such as London's
Savoy.
"We are very big, one of the biggest in the world even after
consolidation. So we have sufficient scale," Richard Solomons
said on the sidelines of the IHIF hotel investment fair in
Berlin.
Solomons said IHG would probably be interested in doing
further smaller deals, similar to its $430 million purchase of
boutique brand Kimpton, agreed at the end of 2014.
"For us, we're quite likely to look at other deals like a
Kimpton-type deal, which is small. We can add value quickly,
rather than just adding a business because we want to be
bigger," he told Reuters.
IHG runs over 5,000 hotels under brands such as Crowne
Plaza, Holiday Inn and InterContinental and Solomons pointed to
industry data showing that IHG has 5 percent of the world's
hotel rooms and 15 percent of the development pipeline for new
hotel investments.
He said IHG was not worried about becoming a takeover target
itself. "If somebody comes along and wants to make a bid, the
board will look at it. We're certainly not seeking it but as a
public company that's the world you live in."
Analysts have said IHG lags rivals in terms of net room
growth because it removes more rooms from across its brands in
comparison with rivals.
Solomons said IHG was more interested in the quality of its
portfolio, not quantity. "We could grow faster, but we won't
compromise quality," he said. "It's not about a dash for
growth."
Shares in IHG and rival Accor, which have performed strongly
over recent weeks, dropped on Monday after Citi downgraded the
two companies, citing a slowing global economy.
Solomons said he remained bullish on China in the medium to
long term and said hotel companies would continue to grow
because travel demand was growing.
Attacks and disasters were something the industry was used
to dealing with, although Paris was still suffering from lower
demand following attacks there last year.
"Business is performing well, Europe has been very strong,"
he said.
(Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Harro ten Wolde, Greg
Mahlich)