InterContinental looks to China to drive growth

LONDON, Feb 14 World No 1 hotelier InterContinental Hotels is looking to emerging markets and especially China to drive future growth after a recovery in the United States and a string of new Chinese hotel openings helped push up 2011 profits 26 percent

The hotelier, home to Crowne Plaza and Holiday Inn as well as the InterContinental brand, said business was improving in the U.S, led by a healthier economy and job creation in a region which makes around two-thirds of the group's profit.

Greater China, which was reporting numbers as a separate region for the first time, saw the group's highest growth rate as it opened over 8,000 new rooms in the year to stay as the number one international hotel chain in the country.

The British group, which operates more than 660,000 rooms in over 4,500 hotels posted a 26 percent rise in 2011 operating profits to $559 million beating a $543 million ThomsonReuters consensus estimate.

The group 2011 dividend rose 15 percent to 55 US cents.