Exchange operator ICE to cut at least 15 order types from NYSE

Nikkei nears one-month highs as yen slips
TOKYO, April 26 Japan's Nikkei share average rose to near one-month highs on Wednesday, buoyed by a weaker yen and record high for the Nasdaq Composite.
June 3 IntercontinentalExchange Inc plans to eliminate at least 15 order types from the New York Stock Exchange in order to help simplify the structure of the market, an executive of the exchange operator said on Tuesday.
There are well over 50 order types, possibly 100, that brokers can use to place orders on the NYSE, said Charles Vice, president and chief operating officer of ICE, which closed its $11 billion acquisition of NYSE Euronext in November. ICE's futures market has less than 10 order types, he said.
The structure of equity markets has come under increased scrutiny in the past couple of months following the release of Michael Lewis' book "Flash Boys: A Wall Street Revolt," which claims the U.S. stock market is rigged, with exchanges giving special access to high-speed electronic trading firms.
ICE's Chief Executive, Jeff Sprecher, has been critical of the complex structure of U.S. equity markets, vowing to cut the amount of order types on the NYSE and calling on the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to end the practice of exchanges giving rebates to brokers to win their order flow.
"Some things we can do unilaterally, other things have to be more of the industry or the SEC saying that it needs to be done, but we are at least retiring 15 order types, so it's a very small step, but it's a step in the right direction," Vice told a Commodity Futures Trading Commission industry panel. (Reporting by John McCrank in New York; Editing by Sofina Mirza-Reid)
TOKYO, April 26 Japan's Nikkei share average rose to near one-month highs on Wednesday, buoyed by a weaker yen and record high for the Nasdaq Composite.
WASHINGTON, April 25 U.S. President Donald Trump is proposing to slash the corporate income tax rate and offer multinational businesses a steep tax break on overseas profits brought into the United States, officials said late on Tuesday.
SYDNEY, April 26 London copper held near its highest in a week on Wednesday as the U.S. dollar lost ground against the euro in the wake of the French election, making commodities more affordable for buyers paying with other currencies. FUNDAMENTALS * LME COPPER: London Metal Exchange copper edged up by 0.2 percent to $5,717 a tonne by 0128 GMT, adding to a 0.9 percent gain from the previous session. LME copper prices on Tuesday hit a one week top at $5,722 a tonne,