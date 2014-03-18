ICE more than doubled CEO's pay to nearly $18 mln in 2013

| NEW YORK, March 18
NEW YORK, March 18 Exchange operator
IntercontinentalExchange Group more than doubled the
total compensation of its chief executive, Jeffrey Sprecher,
last year to just under $18 million, according to a regulatory
filing.
ICE completed its $11 billion takeover of Big Board operator
NYSE Euronext in November, giving it control of Liffe, Europe's
No.2 derivatives market. In 2013, shares of ICE rose 82.6
percent, helped by its takeover of NYSE, while NYSE rival
Nasdaq's share price rose 60.6 percent, according to Thomson
Reuters' data.
The company said that if Sprecher is terminated without
cause, due to a change in control of the company or otherwise,
he would receive $37.1 million in total compensation.
In 2013, Sprecher received $17,981,469 in compensation, up
from $8.4 million in 2012, according to the filing, dated March
14.
Sprecher's base salary was unchanged from 2012 at $1.05
million. The founder of Atlanta-based ICE also received $13.7
million in stock awards, $1.2 million in stock options awards,
$2 million in cash incentives, and just under $33,000 in other
compensation.
Sprecher is also authorized personal use of ICE's corporate
jets worth up to $75,000, the filing said.
Robert Greifeld, CEO of Nasdaq OMX Group, received
$13.8 million in total compensation last year, up from $8.9
million in 2012, according to a separate filing.
When ICE completed its purchase of NYSE Euronext, it kept on
the New York Stock Exchange owner's CEO Duncan Niederauer, who
is president of ICE and CEO of NYSE. ICE plans to spin off
Euronext the second quarter of this year. Niederauer was paid
$13.1 million in total, up from $8.9 million in 2012.
Niederauer, whose employment term ends on Dec. 31, will
receive a one-time $13 million cash payment following
termination of his employment for any reason, and his health and
life insurance will continue for two years following
termination. Niederauer will also receive stock awards and other
compensation, for a total of just under $29.5 million.