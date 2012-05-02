版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 5月 2日 星期三 19:44 BJT

ICE profits rise with OTC energy volume growth

NEW YORK May 2 IntercontinentalExhange Inc reported a 15 percent rise in quarterly profit on Wednesday, driven primarily by trading volume growth in the company's energy over-the-counter markets.

The U.S.-based exchange and clearinghouse earned $149.8 million, or $2.02 per share, in the first quarter, up from $130.2 million or $1.74 per share a year earlier.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐