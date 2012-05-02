UPDATE 2-ICE profits rise with OTC energy volume growth

* Diluted EPS of $2.02 in Q1, in line with Street view
* Revenue up 9 percent to $365.2 mln
By John McCrank
NEW YORK, May 2 IntercontinentalExchange Inc
reported a 15 percent rise in quarterly profit on
Wednesday on higher trading volume in energy over-the-counter
markets, but a slow start to the second quarter in the segment
dampened enthusiasm in the company's stock.
The Atlanta-based exchange and clearinghouse benefited from
an upward trend in OTC energy markets in the first quarter,
while earnings at some other exchange operators, like NYSE
Euronext and Nasdaq OMX, were pressured as
equity trading levels languished.
Earnings at ICE, which was established in 2000 by a group of
banks and energy companies, came in at $2.02 per diluted share,
bang on analysts' expectations.
A 20 percent rise in average daily commissions in ICE's OTC
energy business to a record $1.95 million outweighed a 3 percent
drop in consolidated average daily volume in ICE futures.
But the company added that OTC energy commission levels
declined in April, to an average of $1.5 million a day, which
Macquarie Securities analyst Ed Ditmire said was a disappointing
start to the second quarter.
He had expected $1.75 million, while Rich Repetto, an
analyst at Sandler O'Neill, expected $1.85 million, and UBS
analyst Alex Kramm expected $1.8 million.
The OTC energy softness, along with slightly
higher-than-expected expenses, at $140 million - though the
company reiterated its annual expense guidance - sent the
company's shares down 3.1 percent to $127.05 on Wednesday
afternoon.
ICE Chief Executive Jeffrey Sprecher said the OTC energy
market would likely pick up in the summer season with higher gas
prices and the potential impact of hurricane season.
While April OTC energy volumes were down from first quarter
levels, they were still up year-over-year, and futures volumes
in the month surged 21 percent from year ago levels, said Scott
Hill, ICE's chief financial officer.
"We don't run the business just on OTC energy," he said on a
call with analysts.
"You look at the earnings performance across our competitors
for this quarter and you would be hard pressed find anyone else
who put up any growth at all."
NYSE said on Monday its first quarter profit plunged 44
percent due to an anemic equity trading levels and costs from
its failed merger with Deutsche Boerse, while Nasdaq
last week reported an 18 percent drop in profit on a slowdown in
stocks and derivatives trading.
ACQUISITIONS
Total operating expenses rose 7 percent to $140 million from
$131 million, mainly due to higher compensation and benefits, as
well as selling, general and administrative costs.
ICE said it expects acquisition expenses for the second
quarter of $3 million to $4 million.
The company, along with Hong Kong stock exchange operator
HKEx, CME Group Inc, and NYSE, is vying to buy the
London Metal Exchange, sources have told Reuters.
ICE has never confirmed it was bidding for the exchange, but
Sprecher, when asked if the company would consider doing any big
deals, said ICE is sitting on a lot of cash and some worthwhile
acquisition opportunities may come available.
"There are companies that were mispriced to the upside and
then expectations there may be companies mispriced to the
downside at certain moments in time and we would like to be
opportunistic if those come along," he said.
ICE had $968.4 million in cash and cash equivalents at the
end of the quarter. Sprecher said if no good acquisition
opportunities arise, the company will return the capital to
shareholders.
ICE said it earned $149.8 million, or $2.02 per share in the
first quarter, up from $130.2 million, or $1.74 per share a year
earlier.
Revenue rose 9 percent to $365.2 million, versus
expectations of $361.91 million.
ICE said transaction and clearing revenues in its futures
segment were up 1 percent from a year ago, though consolidated
average daily volume in the segment declined 3 percent to 1.6
million contracts.