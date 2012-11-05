版本:
ICE profit dips 1 percent on lower OTC natural gas volumes

Nov 5 IntercontinentalExchange Inc reported a 1 percent decrease in quarterly profit on Monday, due in part to lower trading volumes in over-the-counter North American natural gas and power contracts, and to a decline in credit default swap transactions.

Net income attributable to the Atlanta-based commodities exchange was $131.1 million, or $1.79 a share, in the third quarter, down from $132.6 million, or $1.80 a diluted share, a year earlier.

