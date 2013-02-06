ICE reports 2 percent rise in Q4 profit

Feb 6 IntercontinentalExchange Inc, which is in the process of buying NYSE Euronext for $8.2 billion, reported a 2 percent rise in quarterly profit on Wednesday, helped by an increase in market data revenues and slightly lower expenses.

Net income attributable to the Atlanta-based commodities exchange was $129.5 million, or $1.76 a share, in the fourth quarter, up from $126.8 million, or $1.73 a diluted share, a year earlier.