Intercontinental Hotels says Asia, Middle East boosts Q3

LONDON Nov 5 InterContinental Hotels Group
, the world's largest hotelier, posted a 3.3 percent rise
in third-quarter global room revenue boosted by a strong
performance in Asia, Middle East and Africa.
IHG, home to the Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn and
InterContinenal brands, had already warned that RevPAR growth -
a measure closely watched by analysts - in its largest business
in the Americas was hit in September.
Quarterly growth in global revenue generated per available
room (RevPAR) was down on the 3.9 percent recorded for the same
period a year ago.
"Despite the ongoing challenges in some of our markets,
current trading trends give us confidence for the rest of the
year," Chief Executive Richard Solomons said in a statement on
Tuesday.
The company's shares fell around 2 percent on Oct. 28 after
it reported a slowdown in U.S. trading in the third quarter due
to the earlier timing of public holidays.
In the first half of the year, IHG cited strong demand in
the United States that was helping it - and rivals Starwood
and Marriott International - offset tougher
conditions in Europe and greater China.
Shares in IHG closed at 1,794 pence on Monday, valuing the
company at 4.65 billion pounds ($7.4 billion).