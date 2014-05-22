China suspends InterDigital anti-monopoly probe

SHANGHAI May 22 China's anti-monopoly regulator
has suspended its investigation of InterDigital Inc
after the U.S. wireless technology patent developer pledged to
change its pricing structure, but the National Development and
Reform Commission (NDRC) said it would resume the probe if the
company did not follow through.
The NDRC in a statement on Thursday said Delaware-based
InterDigital cooperated with the investigation which was
launched in June.
InterDigital, also known as IDC, in March requested the
investigation be suspended, saying it would take "specific steps
to eliminate the consequences of (its) suspected monopolistic
behaviour."
The steps included not charging Chinese companies
"discriminatory" high-priced licensing fees, not bundling
licenses for non-standard essential patents and standard
essential patents, and not litigating to force Chinese companies
accept "unreasonable" license conditions.
"We feel that these commitments are sufficient to eliminate
the consequences of the alleged monopolistic behaviour, to
ensure equitable participation of Chinese companies in market
competition and to restore competitive order to the market," Xu
Kunlin, Director General of the NDRC's Department of Price
Supervision, told an antitrust conference on Thursday in
Beijing.
"Of course, we will monitor the implementation of these
commitments and if they are not well executed we will resume the
investigation according to law."
InterDigital's U.S.-based vice president for communications
could not be reached for immediate comment.
The NDRC has been stepping up its anti-monopoly enforcement
in the past year. The agency handed down record fines to six
milk powder companies, including Mead Johnson Nutrition Co
and Danone SA, and has also punished domestic
jewellers.
It is currently investigating Qualcomm Inc, another
large U.S. patent holder and the world's biggest cellphone chip
maker. Qualcomm faces the prospect of a record fine exceeding $1
billion.
Qualcomm is in communication with the NDRC regarding the
investigation, Xu said at the conference.
InterDigital said in December its executives would not
attend a meeting with antitrust authorities in Beijing because
of fear of arrest. The company later cooperated with the
investigation.
(Reporting by John Ruwitch and Matthew Miller; Editing by
Christopher Cushing)