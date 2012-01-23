UPDATE 3-InterDigital fails to find buyer, shares slip

* Says to continue exploring licensing partnerships, sale of
By Rachana Khanzode
Jan 23 InterDigital Inc said it
had failed to find any takers for the entire company, but would
continue to look for buyers for its patent portfolio and enter
licensing partnerships.
The wireless technology patent holder, however, said its
patent portfolio generated interest from buyers during the
strategic process and plans to move quickly on a potential sale.
In July, InterDigital said it was looking at a possible sale
of the company or its patents, just weeks after a consortium of
technology giants including Apple Inc and Google
bought bankrupt Nortel Networks' patents for $4.5
billion.
InterDigital would also consider selling parts of
its portfolio that are not related to its core licensing
programs like 3G and LTE cellular infrastructure patents,
William Merritt, president and chief executive said in a call
with analysts.
The company expects about $800 million in annual
revenue from the sale and licensing deals in three to five
years.
In August, Apple, Nokia, Qualcomm Inc
and several other technology companies were pondering bids for
InterDigital.
InterDigital said it has more than 19,500 patents and patent
applications and has received nearly $3 billion in royalties
from 2G and 3G licenses through Dec. 31, 2011.
The company makes most of its money from licensing its
patented technology and from damages it wins in patent lawsuits.
InterDigital also reported preliminary fourth-quarter
earnings of $21 million, or 46 cents a share, and revenue of
$74.2 million.
Analysts, on an average, are expecting earnings of 37 cents
a share on revenue of $73.1 million, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
Shares of the Pennsylvania-based company were trading down
16 percent at $37.28 on Monday after the bell. They closed at
$44.45 on the Nasdaq.