Apple, Qualcomm, others eye InterDigital - sources

NEW YORK Aug 17 Apple Inc (AAPL.O), Nokia
NOK1V.HE and Qualcomm Inc (QCOM.O) are among several telecom
and technology companies weighing bids for InterDigital Inc
(IDCC.O), which specializes in wireless communications
technologies, sources familiar with the situation said.
InterDigital is up for sale and is forging ahead with its
auction despite a setback on Monday when Google Inc (GOOG.O),
one of the key potential bidders, struck another deal.
Google agreed to buy Motorola Mobility Holdings (MMI.N) for
$12.5 billion. That led to a 23 percent drop in InterDigital's
shares on Monday.
Google has not formally withdrawn from the auction, but it
is unclear whether the Internet giant will bid for
InterDigital, which is attractive for its wireless patents, the
sources said.
InterDigital declined to comment. The other potential
bidders were not immediately available for comment.
(Reporting by Nadia Damouni; editing by John Wallace)