Apple, Qualcomm, others eye InterDigital - sources

NEW YORK Aug 17 Apple Inc (AAPL.O), Nokia NOK1V.HE and Qualcomm Inc (QCOM.O) are among several telecom and technology companies weighing bids for InterDigital Inc (IDCC.O), which specializes in wireless communications technologies, sources familiar with the situation said.

InterDigital is up for sale and is forging ahead with its auction despite a setback on Monday when Google Inc (GOOG.O), one of the key potential bidders, struck another deal.

Google agreed to buy Motorola Mobility Holdings (MMI.N) for $12.5 billion. That led to a 23 percent drop in InterDigital's shares on Monday.

Google has not formally withdrawn from the auction, but it is unclear whether the Internet giant will bid for InterDigital, which is attractive for its wireless patents, the sources said.

InterDigital declined to comment. The other potential bidders were not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Nadia Damouni; editing by John Wallace)