UPDATE 1-Nokia, ZTE do not violate InterDigital patents -ITC judge

WASHINGTON, June 13 Nokia Corp and
ZTE Corp have not violated InterDigital Inc's
patents for making wireless phones, a U.S.
International Trade Commission judge said in a preliminary
ruling released on Friday.
The full commission is expected to issue a final ruling in
October.
InterDigital shares plunged on the ruling, and were down
about 9 percent in U.S. afternoon trading.
Initially, Wilmington, Delaware-based InterDigital had also
sued Samsung Electronics and Huawei for
infringement but these two companies opted to settle.
It had accused the companies of infringing on seven patents
when the case was filed in 2013, but four dropped out in the
course of litigation.
The ITC is a popular venue for patent lawsuits because it
can ban products that infringe on patents from being imported
into the United States more easily than district courts can.
The case at the International Trade Commission is
InterDigital Communications v. Nokia Corp and ZTE Corp and is
No. 337-868.
(Reporting by Diane Bartz; Editing by Chris Reese; and Peter
Galloway)