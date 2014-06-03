版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 6月 4日 星期三 00:22 BJT

UPDATE 1-Samsung settles patent litigation with Interdigital

WASHINGTON, June 3 Wireless technology company Interdigital Inc has settled patent litigation with Samsung Electronics and licensed patents to the mobile phone maker, the companies said on Tuesday.

The deal resolves litigation between Interdigital and Samsung at the U.S. International Trade Commission and in federal court in Delaware.

Interdigital announced the deal, and a spokesman for Samsung confirmed that it had been reached. (Reporting by Diane Bartz; Editing by Susan Heavey)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐