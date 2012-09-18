CME Group to launch new interest rate swaps futures in November

* CME seeks to take advantage of regulatory changes
* New contracts to be offered Nov 13, pending CFTC approval
* Market makers include Citi, Credit Suisse, Morgan Stanley
By Ann Saphir
CHICAGO, Sept 18 CME Group Inc on
Tuesday said it is planning to offer a new suite of futures tied
to interest rate swaps later this year, as the giant exchange
operator seeks to take advantage of a regulatory push for more
of the $400 trillion over-the-counter swaps market to move into
clearinghouses and onto regulated trading platforms.
CME currently lists rate swap futures that, like most
financial futures, settle to cash, but have largely been a flop
and are rarely traded.
The newly planned rate swap contracts will, like futures on
grains or livestock, convert into the underlying commodity at
expiration--in this case, an interest rate swap. Buyers of the
futures will become the receivers of a fixed rate of interest
and the payers of a floating rate in a CME-cleared rate swap.
Interest rate swaps are often used by companies to exchange
types of interest rate payments with each other, typically
involving a fixed interest rate and a floating interest rate.
The new contracts will be offered starting Nov. 13, pending
approval from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission, CME said
in a statement.
Under Wall Street reform legislation, many swaps will be
forced into clearinghouses starting late this year. CME is one
of the biggest U.S. clearers of interest rate swaps.
The plan could allow CME to capitalize on rule changes that
many expect will eventually push more traders out of
over-the-counter, or OTC, contracts and into futures.
By offering clearing for OTC interest rate swaps and trading
of rate swap futures, CME will be poised to capture business in
swaps no matter which contracts traders decide to use.
Swaps futures may prove to be cheaper to trade than swaps
themselves, because traders can offset the margins they put up
to back their swap futures contracts against margins they may
have up at the CME clearinghouse to back other futures
contracts, reducing their overall margin requirements.
"New swap futures will provide tremendous opportunities for
margin efficiencies in a capital-constrained world," CME said in
the statement.
In a sign that some of CME's biggest customers believe the
product has legs, Citi, Credit Suisse, Goldman Sachs, and Morgan
Stanley have agreed to serve as market makers to boost liquidity
during the contracts initial stages.