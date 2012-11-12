版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 11月 13日 星期二 05:13 BJT

Mexican airline Interjet orders new planes from Airbus

QUERETARO Nov 12 Mexican airline Interjet said on Monday it had placed an order for 40 A320 Airbus aircraft in its latest move to boost operations in a market led by carrier Aeromexico.

The announcement was made by Interjet's Chairman Miguel Aleman Velasco during a business summit in the central industrial state of Queretaro.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐