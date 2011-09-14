Mexico's Interjet opts against Mexicana takeover

MEXICO CITY, Sept 14 Mexican airline Interjet
said on Wednesday it has opted against taking over the
operations of troubled carrier Mexicana, which stopped flying a
year ago due to financial difficulties.
In a newspaper announcement, Interjet said its board had
been asked to consider taking on Mexicana's business by a third
party, and had decided not to after reviewing the possibility.
"We're aware of the difficult situation Mexicana's workers
are going through, and we sincerely hope that their rights are
safeguarded in the process," Interjet said.
Several little-known companies have unsuccessfully tried to
buy Mexicana, some of whose biggest assets were international
destinations. But a lack of funds has dented any serious
attempt to bid for the near century-old airline, which is under
creditor protection in Mexico and the United States.
Interjet pulled the plug on its planned initial public
offering earlier this year due to uncertainty on global
markets. But it has aggressive expansion plans that call for
more routes and a larger fleet.
(Reporting by Dave Graham, editing by Gerald E. McCormick)