UPDATE 1-Interline Brands Q2 misses Wall Street view

Aug 5 Industrial distributor Interline Brands Inc posted second-quarter results below market expectations as its recent acquisitions of two less-profitable businesses ate into its margins.

For the second-quarter, the Jacksonville, Florida-based company posted net income of $9.9 million, or 29 cents per share, compared with $9.1 million, or 27 cents per share, last year.

Sales at the company, which provides maintenance, repair and operations products to professional contractors and facilities maintenance professionals, rose 18 percent to $317.7 million.

Analysts, on average, expected earnings of 30 cents per share, on revenue of $322.2 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Gross profit margin fell 100 basis points to 36.6 percent in the quarter, Interline said. The company bought CleanSource last year and NCP in January this year but these acquisitions have hit margins as they are less profitable due to their product mix.

Shares of Interline closed at $14.96 on Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange.