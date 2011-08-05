UPDATE 1-Interline Brands Q2 misses Wall Street view

* Q2 EPS $0.29 vs est $0.30
* Q2 rev $317.7 mln vs est $322.2 mln
Aug 5 Industrial distributor Interline Brands
Inc posted second-quarter results below market
expectations as its recent acquisitions of two less-profitable
businesses ate into its margins.
For the second-quarter, the Jacksonville, Florida-based
company posted net income of $9.9 million, or 29 cents per
share, compared with $9.1 million, or 27 cents per share, last
year.
Sales at the company, which provides maintenance, repair and
operations products to professional contractors and facilities
maintenance professionals, rose 18 percent to $317.7 million.
Analysts, on average, expected earnings of 30 cents per
share, on revenue of $322.2 million, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
Gross profit margin fell 100 basis points to 36.6 percent in
the quarter, Interline said. The company bought CleanSource last
year and NCP in January this year but these acquisitions have
hit margins as they are less profitable due to their product
mix.
Shares of Interline closed at $14.96 on Thursday on the New
York Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Eileen Anupa Soreng in Bangalore; Editing by
Viraj Nair)