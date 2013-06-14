Honeywell wins EU approval for $600 mln Intermec buy

BRIEF-Amazon to acquire Souq.com
* Subject to closing conditions, acquisition is expected to close in 2017
BRUSSELS, June 14 U.S. conglomerate Honeywell secured EU regulatory approval on Friday for its $600 million acquisition of mobile computing device maker Intermec .
Honeywell, which makes a wide range of industrial products from cockpit electronics to car turbochargers, said the deal would boost its presence in the market for mobile computers and automatic data recording equipment.
Intermec's products include barcode scanners and radio-frequency identification (RFID) readers.
The European Commission, which acts as competition regulator across the 27-member European Union, said the deal would not hurt either consumers or rivals.
"The Commission found that the transaction would not raise competition concerns, in particular because the merged entity will continue to face several credible competitors in the relevant markets," the EU executive said in a statement.
* Subject to closing conditions, acquisition is expected to close in 2017
March 28 Water utility company United Utilities Group Plc said it expected full-year revenue to be slightly lower due to the accounting impact of its Water Plus joint venture.
JOHANNESBURG, March 28 South African Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan said "let's wait and see" when asked about reports that President Jacob Zuma was set to remove him, as he arrived back from an investor roadshow in Britain on Zuma's orders.