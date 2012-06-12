Intermec to cut 7 percent jobs, incur charge

June 12 Mobile computing devices maker Intermec Inc said it will cut 7 percent of its workforce to lower costs in North America and Europe, and will take a related pre-tax charge of about $8 million to $9 million.

The restructuring plan will limit the impact on research and development and global sales operations, especially in higher growth regions like Asia, Latin America, Middle East and Eastern Europe, the company said in a statement.

Intermec, whose products include bar code scanners and radio-frequency ID readers, expects to cut about 170 positions and record most of the charges in the second quarter.