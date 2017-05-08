MOVES-ICG hires managing director of marketing & client relations for U.S. western region

BRIEF-Leo Acquisitions announces increases to non-brokered private placement offering
* Leo Acquisitions Corp announces increase to non-brokered private placement offering of common shares
May 8 Asset manager Intermediate Capital Group Plc named Chris Hawkins as managing director of Marketing & Client Relations, Western Region USA, effective immediately.
Hawkins will report to Chris Austin, global head of Consultant Relations and director of Marketing & Client Relations for the United States.
Prior to joining ICG, Hawkins worked at J.P. Morgan Asset Management. (Reporting by Divya Grover in Bengaluru)
* Leo Acquisitions Corp announces increase to non-brokered private placement offering of common shares
* MTY enters into an agreement to acquire the assets of dagwoods sandwichs and salads
* TRI Pointe Group Inc - on June 20, 2017, co entered into a modification agreement to amended and restated credit agreement - sec filing