2017年 5月 8日

MOVES-ICG hires managing director of marketing & client relations for U.S. western region

May 8 Asset manager Intermediate Capital Group Plc named Chris Hawkins as managing director of Marketing & Client Relations, Western Region USA, effective immediately.

Hawkins will report to Chris Austin, global head of Consultant Relations and director of Marketing & Client Relations for the United States.

Prior to joining ICG, Hawkins worked at J.P. Morgan Asset Management. (Reporting by Divya Grover in Bengaluru)
