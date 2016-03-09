版本:
MOVES-Zak Summerscale, Kam Tugnait join Intermediate Capital

March 9 Asset manager Intermediate Capital Group Plc said it appointed Zak Summerscale the head of Europe and Asia Pacific for its credit fund management business.

The London-based company also appointed Kam Tugnait director for high-yield bonds.

Both Summerscale and Tugnait join Intermediate Capital from Babson Capital. (Reporting by Rosmi Shaji in Bengaluru)

