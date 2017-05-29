Brazil's Intermédica files for regulatory clearance to launch IPO

SAO PAULO May 29 Brazilian healthcare services
provider Notre Dame Intermédica Sistema de Saúde SA on Monday
filed for regulatory clearance to launch an initial public
offering, the latest in a wave of stock listings in Latin
America's largest economy after a years-long drought.
The investment banking unit of Itaú Unibanco Holding SA
will act as lead underwriter, according to documents
filed with securities regulator CVM. The request accounted for a
secondary share offering, with no mention of a primary offer.
Reuters had reported in February Intermédica had hired banks
to manage an IPO, with controlling shareholder Bain Capital LP
looking to cash in on growing investor demand for shares of
Brazilian healthcare and personal services firms.
(Reporting by Bruno Federowski and Paula Laier; Writing by
Bruno Federowski; Editing by Nick Zieminski)