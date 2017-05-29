UPDATE 1-Brazil's Intermédica files for regulatory clearance to launch IPO

(Adds details in 2nd paragraph, context)
By Bruno Federowski and Paula Laier
SAO PAULO May 29 Brazilian healthcare services
provider Notre Dame Intermédica Sistema de Saúde SA on Monday
filed for regulatory clearance to launch an initial public
offering, the latest in a wave of stock listings in Latin
America's largest economy after a years-long drought.
The investment banking unit of Itaú Unibanco Holding SA
will act as lead underwriter, according to documents
filed with securities regulator CVM. The request accounted only
for the sale of common shares in the hands of existing
shareholders, with no mention of new issues.
For years, Brazilian companies looking to tap local equity
markets bumped into tepid demand as a deep recession corroded
corporate profits and sky-high interest rates dampened the
allure of risky investments.
A financial market rally in 2016 helped to kick-start IPO
activity this year as investors cheered President Michel Temer's
efforts to balance the budget and implement structural reforms.
Still, a growing political scandal threatening his
administration has fueled volatility in recent weeks,
potentially driving some firms to think twice before going back
to local markets, analysts said.
Reuters had reported in February Intermédica had hired banks
to manage an IPO, with controlling shareholder Bain Capital LP
looking to cash in on growing investor appetite for shares of
Brazilian healthcare and personal services firms.
(Reporting by Bruno Federowski and Paula Laier; Writing by
Bruno Federowski; Editing by Nick Zieminski)