UPDATE 1-Intermolecular cuts IPO size

Nov 7 Intermolecular Inc, which had filed with
U.S. regulators for an initial public offering in July, said it
will issue 10 million of its common shares at an estimated offer
price of $12-$14 per share.
Intermolecular, which develops proprietary technology and
intellectual property in the semiconductor and clean energy
industries, had earlier filed with the U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission to raise up to $200 million in its IPO.
The IPO's pricing range suggests that the offering is
expected to raise up to $120 million if it is priced at the low
end of its proposed range and up to $140 million if it is priced
at the high end.
Intermolecular, which was founded in 2004, is backed by
private equity players, including Redpoint Ventures, U.S.
Venture Partners and CMEA Ventures.
The company plans to list under the symbol "IMI" on Nasdaq.
Morgan Stanley, J.P. Morgan Securities and Barclays Capital
would underwrite the IPO.
(Reporting by Vidya L Nathan in Bangalore; Editing by Maju
