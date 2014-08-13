InterMune taps banks as it braces for buyout bids -sources

NEW YORK Aug 13 Biotechnology company InterMune Inc is working with financial advisers to evaluate strategic options as it braces for potential takeover interest from larger drugmakers, people familiar with the matter said.

InterMune is in the early stages of considering options, including a potential sale, and is not soliciting takeover offers currently, the people said on Wednesday, asking not to be named because the matter is not public.

The drugmaker, which specializes in treating fatal scarring of the lungs and has a market value of more than $5 billion, is being advised by Centerview Partners and Goldman Sachs Group in its review, the people added.

A small number of drugmakers are in the early stages of evaluating a potential offer for InterMune and are working with advisers, but there is no guarantee one will materialize, the people said.

Representatives for Centerview could not be immediately reached for comment. Spokesmen for InterMune and Goldman Sachs declined to comment. (Reporting by Soyoung Kim and Olivia Oran in New York; Editing by James Dalgleish)