UPDATE 1-German reimbursement body rules in favor of InterMune's drug

March 15 InterMune Inc said the
German reimbursement body ruled that its drug Esbriet provided
additional benefit to patients suffering from lung scarring,
sending its shares up 16 percent in premarket trade.
The decision by the Germany's Federal Joint Committee (G-BA)
comes after a negative recommendation from the Institute for
Quality and Efficiency in Health Care (IQWiG) on Esbriet in
December last year.
"Today's decision applies to all adult patients with
mild-to-moderate IPF (idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis) and ensures
continued reimbursement in Germany," InterMune's chief executive
Dan Welch said in a statement.
G-BA classified the benefit as stage 4, a non-quantifiable
benefit, while IQWiG had said Esbriet, also known as
pirfenidone, showed no "additional benefit" or effect on the
mortality rate or quality of life.
G-BA is the highest decision-making body of the
self-governing healthcare system in Germany, the company said.
Esbriet, which has a "orphan drug" status in Europe, was
approved by the European regulatory authorities in March 2011 as
a treatment for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis -- the scarring or
thickening of the lungs without a known cause.
Shares of InterMune jumped as much as 16 percent in
premarket trade to $17.24 on Thursday. They closed at $14.80 on
Wednesday on the Nasdaq.