UPDATE 1-German reimbursement body rules in favor of InterMune's drug

March 15 InterMune Inc said the German reimbursement body ruled that its drug Esbriet provided additional benefit to patients suffering from lung scarring, sending its shares up 16 percent in premarket trade.

The decision by the Germany's Federal Joint Committee (G-BA) comes after a negative recommendation from the Institute for Quality and Efficiency in Health Care (IQWiG) on Esbriet in December last year.

"Today's decision applies to all adult patients with mild-to-moderate IPF (idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis) and ensures continued reimbursement in Germany," InterMune's chief executive Dan Welch said in a statement.

G-BA classified the benefit as stage 4, a non-quantifiable benefit, while IQWiG had said Esbriet, also known as pirfenidone, showed no "additional benefit" or effect on the mortality rate or quality of life.

G-BA is the highest decision-making body of the self-governing healthcare system in Germany, the company said.

Esbriet, which has a "orphan drug" status in Europe, was approved by the European regulatory authorities in March 2011 as a treatment for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis -- the scarring or thickening of the lungs without a known cause.

Shares of InterMune jumped as much as 16 percent in premarket trade to $17.24 on Thursday. They closed at $14.80 on Wednesday on the Nasdaq.