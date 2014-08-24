版本:
Roche to buy U.S. biotech firm InterMune for $8.3 bln

LONDON Aug 24 Roche Holding AG has agreed to buy U.S. biotech company InterMune Inc for $8.3 billion in cash, marking the latest multibillion-dollar deal in a consolidating pharmaceutical sector, Roche said on Sunday.

The Swiss drugmaker will pay $74.00 a share for InterMune, representing a premium of 38 percent to the closing price on Aug. 22. (Reporting by Ben Hirschler, Editing by Angus MacSwan)
