版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 2月 25日 星期二 20:27 BJT

InterMune's lung drug delays disease progression in trial

Feb 25 InterMune Inc said its experimental lung drug reduced the progression of a disease that leads to loss of lung function in a late-stage trial.

The trial compared the drug, pirfenidone, with a placebo, and showed that after 52 weeks of treatment, 16.5 percent of patients in the pirfenidone group experienced disease progression, compared with 31.8 percent in the placebo group.

The disease, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF), is an irreversible condition that leads to progressive loss of lung function due to scarring, which hinders the lungs' ability to absorb oxygen.

InterMune said it expected to submit a marketing application for the drug to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration by early third quarter of this year.

Trading in the company's shares was halted ahead of the announcement. They closed at $13.96 on the Nasdaq on Monday.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐