UPDATE 1-International Campus launches 1 bln euro student housing fund

FRANKFURT Dec 21 Student housing company
International Campus, insurer Allianz and a European
investor represented by U.S. real estate company CBRE
have launched a 1 billion euro ($1.04 billion) fund to invest in
pan-European student housing, in a sign of continued growth in
this market.
Allianz said its investment in the fund was 175 million
euros. CBRE did not disclose the name of its investor or the
size of the investment.
Over the last year, a growing number of global investors
have tapped into Germany's student housing market, attracted by
yields not available elsewhere and driven by the country's
popularity among international students and a lack of small
apartments.
International Campus, which operates around 7,200 student
housing apartments in Germany and the Netherlands, said in a
statement on Wednesday that the initial investment portfolio
comprised four fully rented buildings, as well as four ongoing
projects.
The investors declined to disclose the portfolio's purchase
price, International Campus said. It also said that the fund,
called THE FIZZ Student Housing Fund S.C.S., was preparing
further acquisitions.
The Luxemburg-registered fund has a 70 percent equity ratio
and will run for an initial duration of 10 years, the statement
said.
($1 = 0.9578 euros)
