UPDATE 2-Intl Power profit rises on Latin American demand

* Pro forma operating income up 9 pct to 1.47 bln euros
* Underlying EPS rises 5 pct to 13.3 euros cents, above
* Strong latin American demand offsets weakness in Europe
and UK
* Shares fall 5.5 pct, in line with utility index, FTSE
LONDON, Aug 9 International Power
reported a better-than-expected first-half profit as growing
power demand in Latin America offset a drop in Europe and the
UK, and the company said it expects growth in full-year results.
The company, 70 percent owned by French utility GDF Suez
, said underlying earnings per share rose 5 percent to
13.3 euro cents, ahead of analysts' estimates of 12.7 euro
cents.
"We continue to expect growth in 2011 with performance in
the second half anticipated to be similar to the first half,
despite the current economic backdrop," International Power said
and added it was on track to deliver EBITDA growth in 2013.
Analysts currently expect the company to report full-year
earnings per share of 24 pence, or about 27.7 euro cents.
However, its shares fell 5.5 percent to 270.9 pence --
capping a 15 percent drop over the past five months -- amid a
steep fall in Britain's blue-chip FTSE on Tuesday.
"I think the figures were actually quite good," said
Investec analyst Angelos Anastasiou. "They've confirmed their
overall position and, crucially, their EBITDA growth target."
"The whole utility sector is down," the analyst added.
The fall in International Power shares was in line with a
4.5 percent drop in the FTSE 350 utilities index
and the STOXX Europe 600 Utilities index , as well as a
4.3 percent drop in the FTSE.
"International Power has been a lacklustre share price
performer this year, but we believe that this performance will
reverse as its story becomes better understood," Anastasiou
said, and maintained a "buy" recommendation on the stock.
LATIN AMERICA BOOSTS H1
International Power said pro forma adjusted current
operating income for the first half of the year rose 9 percent
to 1.47 billion euros ($2.1 billion).
That was driven by Latin America, where operating income
soared 32 percent to 663 million euros.
"The region continues to experience strong growth in demand
driven by a growing population and increasing residential and
industrial demand for power," the company said.
International Power added it had contracted the majority of
expected output from the region in the medium to long term.
The results were also helped by North America, where
operating income grew 53 percent to 264 million euros, helped by
strength at its liquefied natural gas and retail businesses.
That was somewhat offset by a weak performance in Europe and
the UK, where the company has reduced declared capacity of the
Teesside combined cycle gas turbine to 45 megawatts from 1,875
MW as a result of weak market conditions.
($1 = 0.705 Euros)
(Reporting by Adveith Nair; Editing by Julie Crust and
Hans-Juergen Peters)