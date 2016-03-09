Nasdaq to buy International Securities Exchange from Deutsche Borse

UPDATE 2-Vegemite comes home to Australia under Bega-Mondelez deal
* Vegemite returns to local ownership for first time since 1926
March 9 Exchange operator Nasdaq Inc said on Wednesday it would buy International Securities Exchange from Deutsche Borse AG for $1.1 billion.
The deal with Nasdaq excludes ownership interests in BATS Global Markets and Digital Asset Holdings, which will continue to be owned by Deutsche Borse, Deutsche Borse said.
The deal is expected to add to earnings within 12 months of closing, Nasdaq said.
The deal is currently expected to close in the second half of 2016. (Reporting By Sudarshan Varadhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
* Vegemite returns to local ownership for first time since 1926
BEIJING, Jan 19 China and the United States can resolve any trade disputes through talks, the government said on Thursday, as a Chinese newspaper warned U.S. business could be targets for retaliation in any trade war ushered in by President-elect Donald Trump.
* Samsung says it is pleased Lee does not have to be detained