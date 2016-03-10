UPDATE 3-Deutsche Boerse to sell ISE options exchange to Nasdaq

* Deutsche Boerse to book gain in hundreds of millions of
By John McCrank and Arno Schuetze
NEW YORK/FRANKFURT, March 9 Deutsche Boerse
is selling U.S. options exchange operator
International Securities Exchange for $1.1 billion to Nasdaq
, potentially strengthening its hand in a proposed
merger with London Stock Exchange (LSE).
Deutsche Boerse said late on Wednesday that it was set to
book a disposal gain in the high triple-digit millions of euros
from selling ISE, having written it down continuously since
acquiring it for $2.8 billion in 2007.
The German exchange's shareholders could benefit through an
extra dividend or share buyback, analysts at brokerage Equinet
said, adding that Deutsche Boerse would have additional cash to
increase its LSE offer in the event of a takeover battle for the
British company.
Intercontinental Exchange said this month that it
might make a rival offer for LSE.
People familiar with the merger talks between Deutsche
Boerse and its European peer cautioned that money is not the
only consideration in that deal.
While an enhanced offer may help to win over shareholders,
such a step may make it harder to secure political backing in
London because it would change the character of the deal from a
merger of equals to a takeover by Deutsche Boerse, they said.
Deutsche Boerse Chief Executive Carsten Kengeter has said he
has alternatives if the LSE merger does not go through, adding
that it is unclear whether counter-bidders really want to buy
LSE or want to weaken competitors by forcing them to pay more.
STRETCHING ITS LEAD
ISE operates three electronic options exchanges, which
together account for more than 15 percent of U.S. volumes, while
Nasdaq operates another three. Combined, Nasdaq would command
more than 40 percent of the market, extending its lead as the
No.1 U.S. options exchange operator.
"The ability to further that lead gives us advantages as to
how we could serve our customers because you have a different
volume-versus-scale arrangement," Nasdaq Chief Executive Bob
Greifeld said in an interview.
The deal would also free up capital for Deutsche Boerse,
which has said it plans to merge with LSE to create a European
trading powerhouse that could better compete with U.S. rivals.
Nasdaq, which plans to move ISE's trading platforms onto
Nasdaq technology, said it could strip out $40 million of costs
from the two businesses through the transaction.
The deal would also give Nasdaq an additional 20 percent of
the Options Clearing Corporation, taking its stake in the
world's largest equity derivatives clearing business to 40
percent.
Greifeld said he had been looking to buy ISE for years and
that talks with Deutsche Boerse's Kengeter picked up over the
past three months.
The deal does not include ISE's stake in No.2 U.S. stock
exchange operator BATS Global Markets or blockchain start-up
Digital Asset Holdings, which will continue to be owned by
Deutsche Boerse, the German company said.
Nasdaq, which has boosted its profit and share price through
a number of acquisitions in recent years, said the ISE
transaction is expected to be finalised in the second half of
the year, pending regulatory approval, and is likely to increase
earnings within 12 months of closing.
