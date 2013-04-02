HOW TO PLAY IT: Why stock picking works when investing overseas

| NEW YORK, April 2
NEW YORK, April 2 When it comes to picking
funds, most investors would do themselves a favor by ignoring
stock picking altogether.
Nearly 70 percent of all actively managed U.S. equity funds
lagged their respective benchmarks over the last five years,
according to a report by S&P Dow Jones Indices. About 92 percent
of small cap growth funds, for instance, underperformed the S&P
Small Cap 600 over that time period, while 78 percent of
large-cap core funds fell behind the benchmark S&P 500. No
wonder, then, that 27 percent of domestic actively managed
equity funds merged or shut down over the last five years.
International small-cap equity funds was the lone category
in which portfolio managers consistently added value for
investors, the report showed. About 79 percent of funds in the
category beat their benchmark over the last five years, compared
with 26.3 percent for international stock funds as a whole.
The reason appears to be simple. With fewer analysts
covering small international companies, individual portfolio
managers are more likely to have an informational advantage over
the broad market.
"It comes down to efficient markets. When you are looking at
a large cap company, there are going to be dozens and dozens of
analysts poking around the company," said Jeff Tjornehoj, head
of Lipper Americas Research.
"But with small caps, especially overseas, you tend to have
situations where a portfolio manager may have the most informed
opinion about what a stock price means in relation to the
company's potential earnings," he said. Lipper is a unit of
Thomson Reuters.
Funds in the international small cap universe also appear
more likely to take larger positions in companies that have
small weightings in the benchmark index, said Aye Soe, a
director at S&P Dow Jones Indices, who authored the report.
HOW TOP FUNDS ARE INVESTING
Portfolio managers of top-performing international small-cap
funds say that the large number of potential companies makes it
easier to find attractive options.
"It's difficult for the market to be efficient in such a
large asset class," said Josephine Lewis, a portfolio manager of
the $60 million Harding Loevner International Small Company fund
. "It's up to more niche players who are going to be
doing fundamental analysis to come in there."
Lewis's fund screens about 10,000 companies around the
globe, compared with 3,405 companies in the S&P Developed
Ex-U.S. Small Cap index, she said, looking for companies with
strong balance sheets and consistent profits.
Lewis is significantly overweight in healthcare, industrials
and consumer staples companies and underweight financials and
energy companies. Her fund has returned an annualized 7 percent
over the last five years, which was 4.6 percentage points more
than the average fund in the category, according to Lipper data.
Lewis often looks for companies with strong brand names and
other lasting competitive advantages. The fund's top holding,
Super Group Ltd, a maker of instant beverages and
snacks, jumped 114 percent over the last year as its sales grew
at a rate more than double that of its competitors. The
Singapore-based company, whose brands include Cafe Nova, Owl and
Coffee King, sells its instant beverages and snacks in over 50
countries, with a significant portion of revenues coming from
emerging market countries in Asia. Lewis said she likes the
company, which has a $1.7 billion market-cap, because of its
brand name and its premium product pricing.
She has also been adding to her position in German apparel
retailer Gerry Weber International AG. The company,
which Lewis calls "the Chico's of Germany" because of
its focus on upper-middle-class women, is up 17 percent over the
last year thanks in part to a 15.7 percent jump in
fourth-quarter earnings. The $2 billion market cap company
announced plans in January to expand its presence outside of the
euro zone in Russia, the Middle East and North America.
For the $847 million Wasatch International Growth fund
, it attributes its outperformance to a well-timed bet
on Japan and a focus on consumer companies. The fund increased
its allocation to Japanese stocks to 11 percent in 2012 from 6
percent in 2011 and has benefited from a 42 percent jump in the
Nikkei 225 since October.
The fund, whose annualized return of 8.9 percent over the
last five years made it the top-performing fund in the category,
is especially interested in companies that use their Web
presence to build market share, said Linda Lasater, a senior
equity analyst who works on the fund.
One recent addition to the firm, for instance, is Domino's
Pizza Group PLC, Britain's biggest pizza delivery
company. The company's shares are up 35 percent over the last
year, and it plans to expand in Germany, Switzerland, Luxembourg
and Liechtenstein. In addition to the company's strong cash
flow, Lasater likes that over 50 percent of the company's UK
sales come from online orders.
"You get better data, you can target the customers better,
and costs are lower because you have more accurate orders," she
said.
Another fund holding, CarSales.com LTD, holds a
"basic monopoly" in Australia's online classified ads service,
Lasater said. The company, which has a market cap of $2.2
billion and announced plans last month to buy nearly 20 percent
of competitor iCar Asia Ltd., is up 66.8 percent over
the last year.
"People constantly underestimate how much more migration
there is from print to online," Lasater said.
Along with the Wasatch and Harding Loevner funds, other
top-performing funds in the category include the $446 million
Westcore International Small-Cap Fund, which gained an
annualized 8.7 percent over the last five years, and the $822
million Franklin International Small Cap Growth fund,
which gained 7.7 percent a year over the time frame.