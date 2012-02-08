版本:
中国
2012年 2月 8日

RPT-BRIEF-British Airways, JAL plan joint business

LONDON, FEB 8 - LONDON, Feb 8 (Reuters) - International Airlines Group : * plans for new joint business between British Airways and JAL on flights between Europe, Japan * JAL has submitted its application to the Japanese ministry of land seeking antitrust immunity

