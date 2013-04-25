版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 4月 26日 星期五 04:30 BJT

BRIEF-International Game Tech shares up 5.1 pct after the bell

NEW YORK, April 25 International Game Technology : * Tech shares up 5.1 percent after the bell following results, guidance

