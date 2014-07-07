Macquarie Infrastructure to buy full stake in liquid storage provider

July 7 Macquarie Infrastructure Co LLC
said it would buy the 50 percent stake in liquid storage
provider International-Matex Tank Terminals that it does not
control for $1.03 billion.
Macquarie, which owns half of International-Matex since
2006, said it would buy the remaining interest from members of
the business' founding family for $910 million in cash and $115
million in stock.
International-Matex comprises ten marine terminals in the
United States and two partially-owned terminals in Canada that
store and handle petroleum products, vegetable and tropical
oils, renewable fuels, and other chemicals.
(Reporting by Sneha Banerjee in Bangalore; Editing by Savio
D'Souza)