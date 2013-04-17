BRIEF-IMIC makes offer for Afferro Mining

PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - April 3
April 3 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
LONDON, April 17 International Mining and Infrastructure Corp PLC : * Intl mining & infras - update on discussions with Afferro * & infrastructure offers to buy Afferro Mining Inc * & infrastructure offers 3 shares/cash options to Afferro Mining Inc
investors * Imic offers 80P in cash plus a convertible loan note of 20P, or 50P
cash, and 70P note or 140P in shares
SYDNEY, April 3 Damage to rail lines in cyclone-hit north-east Australia will take up to five weeks to repair, disrupting exports of the steel-making material from the world's largest coking coal region and putting pressure on global prices.
HANOI, April 3 Vietnamese food producer Masan Group Corp on Monday said it has received a $250 million investment pledge from global investor KKR & Co LP , in the latest move by a foreign firm seeking to tap Vietnam's fast-growing middle class.