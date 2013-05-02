版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 5月 2日 星期四 20:55 BJT

BRIEF-International Paper shares down 4.1 pct premarket

NEW YORK May 2 International Paper Co : * Shares down 4.1 percent in premarket trading after results

