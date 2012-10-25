BRIEF-International Paper CEO says demand seems to be "moving sideways," expects global economy to be same in 2013 as 2012

PRESS DIGEST- British Business - March 3
3 March The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Oct 25 International Paper Co : * CEO says demand seems to be "moving sideways," expects global economy to be
same in 2013 as 2012 * CEO says successfully boosting prices 5 to 10 percent in box and board
businesses * CEO says having "terrific year" in Russia * CEO says China's growth rate "feels like 2 to 3 percent g.d.p., not 7
percent" * CEO says volumes rose "strongly" in Brazil in Q3 2012 * CEO says Temple Inland Inc- buyout helped boost sales in Q3 2012 * CEO says pulp and consumer packaging markets remain weak * CEO says consumer packaging weak across all end markets
3 March The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Enerflex reports fourth quarter 2016 financial results and quarterly dividend
* Proved reserves at December 31, 2016 increased to 40.5 million barrels of oil equivalent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: