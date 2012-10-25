BRIEF-International Paper CEO says demand seems to be "moving sideways," expects global economy to be same in 2013 as 2012

Oct 25 International Paper Co : * CEO says demand seems to be "moving sideways," expects global economy to be

same in 2013 as 2012 * CEO says successfully boosting prices 5 to 10 percent in box and board

businesses * CEO says having "terrific year" in Russia * CEO says China's growth rate "feels like 2 to 3 percent g.d.p., not 7

percent" * CEO says volumes rose "strongly" in Brazil in Q3 2012 * CEO says Temple Inland Inc- buyout helped boost sales in Q3 2012 * CEO says pulp and consumer packaging markets remain weak * CEO says consumer packaging weak across all end markets