版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 12月 13日 星期四 22:30 BJT

International Paper to sell Temple-Inland building products business

Dec 13 International Paper Co said it will sell its Temple-Inland building products business to Georgia-Pacific LLC for $750 million in cash.

The assets to be sold include 16 manufacturing facilities, located primarily in southeastern and eastern United States.

International Paper had earmarked the Temple-Inland building products division for sale since it bought smaller rival Temple-Inland earlier this year.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐