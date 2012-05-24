UPDATE 1-International Paper hikes cost-saving target

Berkshire Hathaway gains $1.6 bln from its huge bite of Apple
NEW YORK, Feb 25 Berkshire Hathaway Inc's gain on its investment in Apple Inc. stands at more than $1.6 billion after shares of the iPhone maker surged.
* Savings from Temple-Inland deal now seen at $400 mln
* Sees EBITDA at $5.1 bln within three to four years
* Shares fractionally lower
NEW YORK, May 24 International Paper Co, which acquired rival packaging maker Temple-Inland Inc in February for $3.7 billion, said on Thursday it had raised its cost-savings target from the deal by a third, to $400 million over the first two years.
IP originally said it expected to save $300 million.
The company is now targeting earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of $5.1 billion annually within three to four years, up from $3.7 billion in 2011, Chief Executive John Faraci told IP's investor day in New York.
The increase will be driven largely by the Temple-Inland deal and cost-cutting, but emerging markets will contribute about $450 million of the total.
Mark Sutton, the head of IP's industrial packaging business, said that unit was targeting EBITDA of $2.4 billion annually within three to four years, up 50 percent from the 2011 level.
IP shares were down 6 cents at $29.73 in afternoon trade on the New York Stock Exchange.
Feb 25 Warren Buffett says American business, and thus a basket of stocks, is virtually certain to be worth far more in years ahead. In his letter to Berkshire Hathaway Inc shareholders:
Feb 25 Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc on Saturday said fourth-quarter profit rose 15 percent from a year earlier, helped by gains from investments and derivatives.